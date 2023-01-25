College Football Program Has To Cancel Its Spring Game

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky football fans won't be able to watch a traditional spring game this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky announced that it won't have a spring game because its changing its turf at Kroger Field.

In an effort to replace the spring game, the Wildcats will explore other options.

"Because we're replacing the turf in Kroger Field, we won’t have a traditional Spring Game, but are working on having chances for #BBN to see the team in person this spring," Kentucky announced in a statement.



Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio expects the Wildcats to have one or two open practices for the fans.

Kentucky is coming off a 7-6 season. It was somewhat of a disappointing campaign for Mark Stoops' squad.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, help is on the way. Liam Coen has returned to Lexington to be their offensive coordinator.

Kentucky will open the 2023 season at home against Ball State.