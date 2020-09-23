College Football Program Just Had Its 5th Game Canceled

On Wednesday afternoon, North Texas and Houston announced the cancellation of their game scheduled for this weekend.

Unfortunately for Houston, this is just the latest in a growing list of canceled or postponed game. The Cougars have now had five games either canceled or postponed so far this season.

Most of those games have been canceled or postponed by the other team. Here’s the full list of canceled games.

Sept. 3 vs. Rice: game postponed by Rice

Sept. 12 vs. Washington: Pac-12 canceled season

Sept. 18 vs. Memphis: postponed after Memphis COVID-19 outbreak

Sept. 19 vs. Baylor: game postponed by Baylor

Sept. 26 vs. UNT: game canceled

“We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday’s game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said in a school release. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can.”

NEWS: North Texas-Houston is postponed. UNT says there were four positives, but contact tracing left them unable to field a team. Houston has lost its opening game four times now. pic.twitter.com/iMUb9ZcU5Q — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2020

As it stands right now, Houston’s next game – and first game of the season – will come against Tulane.

The Cougars are scheduled to face off against the Green Wave on October 8.

Will that game take place?