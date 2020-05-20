College Football Program Loses 4th Starter To Transfer Portal In A Week

On Tuesday night, a college football program reportedly lost its fourth starter to the transfer portal.

According to a report from NBC Sports, Northern Illinois lost yet another starter to the portal. Matt Lorbeck, a defensive end, announced his plans to transfer from NIU earlier this week.

“Thank you for everything these past 3 years,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I will forever be grateful for all the people that I have crossed paths with over my three years at Northern Illinois. Thank you to all the coaches I’ve had a chance to work with, as well as training staff, equipment staff, and administrative staff.

“I’ve met some of my best friends here at Northern Illinois. Those relationships I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

My recruitment is now open. pic.twitter.com/p3mu8bFRRe — matt (@MattLorbeck) May 18, 2020

Lorbeck is the fourth Northern Illinois player to enter his name into the portal within the past week.

Last week, tight end Mitchell Brinkman and defensive tackle Jack Heflin announced their plans to enter the transfer portal. Not long after, NIU confirmed that offensive lineman Christopher Perez entered the portal as well.

Losing four starters from the team within a week is a tough blow to the program. However, college football teams around the country are forced to rebuild their programs each and every season.

Thomas Hammock led the team to a 5-7 record in his first year as head coach.