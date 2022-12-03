College Football Program "Preparing" For Deion Sanders To Be Coach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders could be heading to the Pac-12.

According to Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Colorado is preparing for Sanders to arrive in Boulder this Saturday night and accept its job offer.

Dellenger said the Colorado Board of Regents has called a special meeting for this Sunday. The belief is that meeting has something to do with the school's contract for Sanders.

Sanders has not yet released a statement on his coaching future. That's because he's getting ready for the SWAC Championship.

Landing Sanders as its next head coach would be quite the move for Colorado, especially after going 1-11 this season.

According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million per year. His deal will reportedly have incentives that could increase his annual pay by roughly 40 percent.

Sanders will most likely address his future after Jackson State's game against Southern. For now, Colorado fans will have to patiently wait for an official announcement.