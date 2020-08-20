College Football QB Not Playing Due To COVID-19 Heart Issue

Several college football players have opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19. There’s a narrative floating around that young athletes won’t be affected by the virus, but that’s clearly not true.

On Thursday, Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo announced that he will not play this season due to a heart condition. His condition is related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my Covid-19 infection,” Colasurdo wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, this means that i will not be able to play this football season.”

Colasurdo thanked Georgia State for providing proper testing for its student-athletes, saying “Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe.”

Here’s the full statement from Colasurdo:

Colasurdo was preparing for his freshman season at Georgia State. He was ranked as the No. 61 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class, per 247Sports.

The Sun Belt Conference is going to carry on with its season this fall despite other leagues dropping out. When the Panthers take the field this year, they’ll be a little shorthanded at quarterback.

We’re hoping Colasurdo can make a full recovery from his heart condition and continue his football career.