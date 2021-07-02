College Football Quarterback Reportedly Killed In Shooting

The college football world received devastating news this week involving Kennesaw State quarterback Ladarius Clardy. He was found shot to death in a car near Pensacola, Florida on Thursday morning. Clardy was just 18 years old.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons revealed that Clardy was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that Clardy was in had been struck by at least 50 rounds.

Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon released a statement on Clardy earlier this week. As you’d expect, he’s heartbroken over this development.

“We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy,” Bohannon said. “Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius’ family at this difficult time.”

Before he joined Kennesaw State’s football program, Clardy was a star for Pine Forest High School in Pensacola. In three seasons, he had 83 total touchdowns and threw for nearly 6,000 yards.

The NCAA released a statement on the tragic passing of Clardy this Friday afternoon.

“We join Kennesaw State in mourning the loss of Ladarius Clardy,” the NCAA said. “Our condolences to his family, friends and teammates.”

Our thoughts are with the Clardy family during this difficult time.