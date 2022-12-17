College Football Quarterback Just Ran Out Of The End Zone During Bowl Game

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward might be featured on "Not Top Ten" next week.

During the first half of the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, Ward was being pressured by Fresno State defensive tackle Leonard Payne Jr. when he accidentally ran out of the end zone.

Of course, this resulted in a safety for Fresno State. That increased the Bulldogs' lead to 16-0.

Here's the unfortunate play for Ward:

Fans immediately started making Dan Orlovsky references after they saw this play.

"The Dan Orlovsky special," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Learned from the best @danorlovsky7."

Ward had a really strong regular season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,094 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

So far this Saturday, Ward has really struggled against Fresno State. If he can't turn things around, fans will probably consider the "Dan Orlovsky special" as his shining moment in the L.A. Bowl.