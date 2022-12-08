College Football Quarterback Returning For His 7th Season

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A college football quarterback will be returning to school for his seventh season in 2023.

Seriously.

Wednesday night, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced that he will be coming back for 2023, his seventh season in college football.

“This is a very tough time,” Harris said. “I talk a lot of time, I’m praying, I’m talking with my family and I just think it’s best for me to come back one more season at UTSA and lead them to the AAC and I’m excited for it. Definitely appreciate all the support from our fans and I love the city of San Antonio and I wasn’t ready to leave yet. I love all the support, I love everybody in the city and I’m just blessed to be the quarterback at UTSA.

“Thank y’all once again. I’m back for my seventh year. Let’s go!”

Harris is returning, in part, thanks to a new NIL collective called City Fans 210.

UTSA will begin play in the AAC next season.