Top 20 Recruiting Classes In The Country After Latest Rankings Update

dabo swinney at the college football national title game vs. alabamaSANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With less than nine months to go until the 2020 college football season, teams are putting the finishing touches on their 2020 recruiting classes. Many teams already have two dozen or more players set to play next year, but only one school can be considered the best of the best.

247Sports recently updated their player rankings, and the latest team rankings show which teams have picked up the most elite talents.

For the longest time, Clemson has been assembling a recruiting class that could go down as one of the best ever. But did they retain their ranking after the update?

Here are the new top 20 college football recruiting classes in the country, via 247Sports‘ composite team rankings:

  1. Clemson: 23 commits, 6 five-stars, 11 four-stars
  2. Alabama: 26 commits, 4 five-stars, 18 four-stars
  3. Georgia: 21 commits, 5 five-stars, 13 four-stars
  4. Ohio State: 25 commits, 3 five stars, 13 four-stars
  5. LSU: 22 commits, 3 five-stars, 13 four-stars
  6. Texas A&M: 24 commits, 2 five-stars, 12 four-stars
  7. Auburn: 23 commits, 14 four-stars
  8. Florida: 24 commits, 1 five-star, 15 four-stars
  9. Texas: 17 commits, 1 five-stars, 12 four-stars
  10. Oklahoma: 23 commits, 15 four-stars
  11. Michigan: 26 commits, 14 four-stars
  12. Oregon: 21 commits, 3 five-stars, 6 four-stars
  13. Penn State: 27 commits, 11 four-stars
  14. Notre Dame: 18 commits, 9 four-stars
  15. Washington: 22 commits, 1 five-star, 9 four-stars
  16. Tennessee: 22 commits, 12 four-stars
  17. Miami: 21 commits, 9 four-stars
  18. South Carolina: 21 commits, 1 five-star, 7 four-stars
  19. North Carolina: 26 commits, 8 four-stars
  20. Nebraska: 24 commits, 10 four-stars

The list has the exact same teams from the previous Class of 2020 team rankings, but ordered slightly differently.

As you can see, Clemson stays firm at the No. 1 spot they’ve held for ages. Their six 5-star recruits are the most in the nation, just ahead of Alabama (four) and Georgia (five). But having three players ranked in the top 10 – Bryan Breese, Myles Murphy and DJ Uiagalelei – certainly helps.

National Signing Day is coming up on Wednesday, February 5.

Which recruiting class will make the biggest impact on the field?


