College Football Recruiting: Top 10 Team Classes For 2021

College football recruiting in the time of COVID-19 has been an adjustment for programs nationwide. Some are handling the challenges better than others.

No program has done a better job recruiting the class of 2021 than Ohio State. The Buckeyes have 18 players currently committed, and 15 of them are four-or-five-star prospects, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

As of today, Ohio State has four five-star commitments–defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive guard Donovan Jackson and quarterback Kyle McCord. Alabama is the only other school with multiple five-star pledges right now.

In the latest 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for 2021, Ohio State’s composite score of 298.06 is almost 40 points better than Clemson’s, the team with the No. 2 overall recruiting class. There are schools out there with more total commitments–like Tennessee, which has 23 and is the third-ranked class nationally–but no program boasts quantity and quality quite like the Buckeyes can.

The full 247Sports college football recruiting Composite Team Rankings can be found right here. Below are the top 10 schools:

Ohio State – 298.06 points Clemson – 260.00 points Tennessee – 259.34 points North Carolina – 246.81 points USC – 244.82 points Oregon – 244.66 points Michigan – 243.49 points Florida – 239,30 points LSU – 219.08 points Texas – 214.17 points

There is still a while to go before early Signing Day 2020. There is plenty of time for prospects to “flip” their commitments, and 17 five-star prospects remain untethered. There are dozens more uncommitted four-star players.

Still, it is going to be tough for any program to catch Ohio State atop the college football recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes haven’t missed a beat under Ryan Day, and in fact, this year’s class could be better than any of the highly-rated hauls Urban Meyer brought to Columbus.

It’s a great time to be an OSU fan.