5 Programs Are Dominating The Top Of The 2020 Recruiting Class

Talent has always flowed to the “haves” in college football. With the early signing period opening today, and most of the nation’s to recruits coming off the board, that hasn’t changed.

Per 247Sports’ composite player rankings, just four of the top 50 recruits in the country are uncommitted. Another four are committed but remain unsigned.

That means the vast majority of top prospects are already locked in with schools. We have a very good sense of how things will look when the final team rankings are out.

Unsurprisingly, the rich are getting richer in the 2020 recruiting cycle. As pointed out by The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, just five schools have commitments from more than half of the top 50 players are heading to five schools, including three set to play in the upcoming College Football Playoff: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Georgia.

Clemson, coming off of its second national title under Dabo Swinney, is putting together an historic class, currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Georgia round out the top five, in that order.

That list is pretty static year over year as well. Alabama had a long string of No. 1 finishes, only recently upset by Georgia, and now potentially Clemson. The Tigers are the only real usurper we’ve had enter the top tier of recruiting powers in a long time.