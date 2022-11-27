College Football Reporter Hints Big News Could Be Coming

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Daniel Carlson #38 of the Auburn Tigers lines up to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What more does the college football head coaching carousel have in store for us?

We've already seen some big moves being made, with Nebraska hiring Matt Rhule and Lane Kiffin deciding to remain at Ole Miss.

But college football insider Steven Godfrey believes that more game-changing moves could be on the way.

Godfrey hinted at some big news on the way on Sunday morning.

"Eyes. All day. Eyes," he tweeted.

College football fans are speculating.

"another day of solemnly refreshing awaits," one fan wrote.

"Need a live stream of this," one fan added.

"Steve Spurrier to Auburn?" another fan joked.

It could be a very interesting day in the college football world, that's for sure.