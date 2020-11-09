College Football Reporter Shares Heartfelt Message After ESPN Layoff

The beloved longtime college football reporter Ivan Maisel was one of the casualties of ESPN’s massive layoffs last week.

It’s been a tough week at the Worldwide Leader. The network announced last week 200 of its contracts will not be picked up, including Maisel’s. Maisel has been a staple of ESPN’s college football reporting over the years.

The longtime college football reporter has been overwhelmed by the support following his layoff. He posted a heartfelt message after being let go by ESPN, thanking his friends, colleagues and readers for their support.

“The reaction to my tweeting Thursday that ESPN is not renewing my contract has been gratifying,” Maisel said on Twitter. “Thanks very much to my friends and colleagues. Thanks to those of you who know me only as a byline or a voice in their ear. If you were trying to make me feel good, you succeeded.” There’s been an outpouring of love and support for Maisel these past few days. ESPN won’t be the same without him. The reaction to my tweeting Thursday that ESPN is not renewing my contract has been gratifying. Thanks very much to my friends and colleagues. Thanks to those of you who know me only as a byline or a voice in their ear. If you were trying to make me feel good, you succeeded. — Ivan Maisel (@Ivan_Maisel) November 9, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what Ivan Maisel’s next few steps are in coming months. The veteran reporter is bound to hear from major publishing companies. He should have no problem finding a new job.

College football has greatly benefited from Maisel’s work.

We can’t wait for the longtime college football writer to get back to work, whenever that may be, for his next company.