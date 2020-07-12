College football is going to look a lot different this fall – if it’s played, that is.

Two major conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have already announced that they will be playing conference-only schedules this fall. There will be no non-conference games for schools like Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Michigan.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

Other conferences, like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, have yet to make an official decision, but it won’t be surprising if they follow suit. Going to conference-only schedules allows the leagues to have more time to figure things out, possibly pushing the start date back to early October.

There are several big non-conference games that might be scrapped as a result, though.

Here are five major non-conference rivalry games that might not be played this season due to conference-only schedules.

Iowa vs. Iowa State (Big Ten vs. Big 12)

Florida vs. Florida State (SEC vs. ACC)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (SEC vs. ACC)

Notre Dame vs. USC (independent vs. Pac-12)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (ACC vs. SEC)

***

Hopefully they’ll figure out a way to play at least some of these games, but college football’s rivalry weekend could look a lot different this fall.