Sports Radio Host Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Rivalries

It remains to be seen if the 2020 college football season will be played.

Two major conferences – the Big Ten and the Pac-12 – have already canceled their fall seasons. The two major conferences hope to play football in early 2021, but even that is up in the air.

The three other Power 5 conferences – the ACC, Big 12 and SEC – remain committed to playing a fall season. Those three conferences are scheduled to begin their regular seasons in September. Of course, that could change depending on what happens when students have fully returned to campus.

If those three conferences are able to play, we’ll at least get some college football this fall. It won’t be the same without the Big Ten and the Pac-12, but it’ll still be pretty entertaining.

College football is at its best during rivalry games. What are the top rivalry games in the sport right now? Sports radio host Ken Carman ranked his top five college football rivalries on Twitter earlier this week. Here’s his list:

Top 5 College Football Rivalries: 1. Army- Navy

2. Alabama – Auburn

3. Ohio State- Michigan

4. Notre Dame – USC

5. Alabama – LSU — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) August 12, 2020

Ohio State and Michigan fans will likely take issue with this list, as the Buckeyes and the Wolverines probably feel they deserve the No. 2 or No. 1 spot.

Still, it’s hard to argue against most of this list.

What are your favorite college football rivalries?