College Football Running Back In Stable Condition After Shooting

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Three Virginia football players were killed in a school shooting Sunday night, and two other students were injured.

According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins Sr. confirmed his son, running back Michael Hollins Jr., is one of the injured students. He said his son is currently incubated and in "stable" condition after getting shot in the back.

"The doctors said he’s going to recover," Hollins Sr. said. "They said because of his age and physical condition, he’s doing exceptionally well."

Officials identified Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry as the three victims killed. Police said they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Hollins Sr. said his son knew the shooting suspect, a former teammate.

A junior from Baton Rouge, Hollins has 329 yards and two touchdowns this season. He tallied 55 yards in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

According to Hollins Sr., Hollins Jr. was working toward graduating next month, but he planned to keep playing football at Virginia while pursuing a master's degree.