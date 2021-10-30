A notable college football coach was ejected by officials during a game on Saturday.

Scot Loeffler, head coach at Bowling Green, was ejected during the Buffalo game on Saturday. Officials tossed him from the game after Loeffler received a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. To make matters worse, Loeffler is also Bowling Green’s offensive play-caller.

“BGSU HC Scot Loeffler has been ejected from the game after accumulating two unsportsmanlike conduct calls on back-to-back drives. That’s going to be a major factor in today’s game, as he is also the team’s offensive playcaller,” writes SB Nation’s Hustle Belt.

A college football coach getting kicked out of a game by the refs is extremely rare. There’s a bit of discrepancy regarding the last time it happened. But it’s safe to say Loeffler’s ejection is one of the few in the past 50 years or so.

“Can’t recall the last time a college football coach was ejected from a game for any reason,” a fan noted on Twitter. “Happens occasionally in basketball & fairly often in baseball, but an extreme rarity in football.”

Loeffler actually had to be held back by one of his own players while going at it with an official.

Take a look.

The ultra-rare player holding coach back moment! Just #MACtion things. pic.twitter.com/c8l1JfM0Ed — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) October 30, 2021

It’s not a coincidence the Falcons went three-and-out on their first offensive possession since Loeffler’s ejection. He’s their play caller.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, BGSU went three-and-out on their first offensive possession without Scot Loeffler calling plays. Now Buffalo is driving once again, looking to bridge what was previously an 18-point gap. Score currently 28-17 BGSU 5:17 3Q. — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) October 30, 2021

Bowling Green could be in trouble.

Scot Loeffler, meanwhile, has plenty of answering to do for getting ejected on Saturday. That’s inexcusable, but also calls into question the officiating.