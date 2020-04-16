1 College Football Season Idea Is Reportedly ‘Gaining Steam’

One idea for the 2020 college football season is reportedly “gaining steam” following today’s call with Vice President Mike Pence.

College sports commissioners had a call with the vice president of the United States on Wednesday. The call was reportedly “productive,” according to Sports Illustrated.

A source told Sports Illustrated that the college football season was discussed on the call and one idea is starting to gain momentum.

College leaders speaking to SI on Wednesday expressed optimism that a season will be played, but that delaying the start—possibly until October—is an option gaining steam. Playing the season in the spring, with a February start, has been bantered about as well, or even shortening a season that begins in October to include only conference games. The latter could pose a problem for Group of Five athletic departments that depend on million-dollar payouts for non-conference games against Power 5 league members.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler reported earlier this week that a college football season in the spring, perhaps beginning in late February, was an option being discussed. The primetime announcer said that idea was “gaining momentum.”

“There is a third scenario that’s gaining momentum, which may sound preposterous on the surface but I think a lot of reasonable people feel like it might be the most prudent course of action, and that is football in the spring,” Fowler said. “Beginning some point in February, getting into March, April, May, maybe have the postseason in June. That would have to be reshuffled a bit, it would be bizarre, it would wreak havoc on some other sports in that time of year, but to avoid the financial disaster of having no football in the academic year, I think it might be a fallback position.”

It’s clear that several different scenarios are being discussed right now. It’s also clear that we’re not close to any kind of final decisions.

We’re still roughly five months away from the scheduled start date. A lot can – and probably will – change between now and then.