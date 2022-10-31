College Football Senior Dismissed From Program On Monday

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 11: A sign on top of the stadium as the Florida Gators host the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 11, 2008 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A senior Florida Gators player has reportedly been dismissed from the program on Monday.

According to a Monday morning report, Gators edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. has been kicked off the team.

GatorsOnline.com first reported the news.

"BREAKING: Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the #Gators," Zach Abolverdi reports.

The Gators senior edge rusher had 35 tackles and two sacks in eight games so far this season.

Further details surrounding his dismissal are unclear at this time on Monday morning.