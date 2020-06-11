The Spun

College Football Sophomore Linebacker Killed In Car Accident

A sophomore college football linebacker has tragically passed away following a car accident on Tuesday night.

Wagner’s football program announced on Wednesday that Nashawn Brooks, a second-year linebacker, has died.

The school, which is located on Staten Island, New York, announced the tragic news on Wednesday evening.

Brooks, a New Jersey native, was reportedly one of three people killed from an accident on Route 22 in Essex County. Two people reportedly died at the scene, while Brooks made it to the hospital. He reportedly died on Wednesday morning.

NJ.com had more on the tragedy:

Brooks – a 2019 graduate who played football last year at Wagner – passed away in a car accident on Tuesday night, a devastating loss for the Irvington community. Brooks was an All-Group 4 linebacker as a senior with over 100 tackles. He was also a district and Essex County champion and state qualifier in wrestling.

Brooks became the first Irvington wrestler to be named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Essex County Tournament. He was Irvington’s 2018-2019 Athlete of the Year and made as much of an impact out of the athletic arena as he did in it.

Brooks’ high school released a statement on Wednesday:

Wagner College released a statement, as well.

“We are shocked to hear of Nashawn’s sudden passing. There are no words that can express the pain we feel for his family. His passion for his teammates and our program will be missed dearly. His loved ones are in our prayers during this difficult time,” head football coach Tom Masella said. 

Rest in peace, Nashawn.

