College Football’s First 2021 Spring Schedule Plan Released

What might spring college football look like in 2021? Well, thanks to the SWAC, we have at least one concrete plan to pore over.

The SWAC officially announced its 2021 spring schedule this afternoon. The action gets underway on February 27 with five conference games.

In total, SWAC teams will play six in-conference games with the option to also play a non-conference opponent. The regular season ends on April 17.

There’s a built-in bye week the weekend of Saturday, March 13 to enable fans to attend the men’s and women’s SWAC basketball tournaments. The league championship game is set for May 1.

There are 10 teams in the SWAC, with two five-team divisions for football. Alcorn State has won the last two SWAC Championship games, beating Southern both times.

While the SWAC is the first league to formally reveal its spring 2021 scheduling plan, other conferences are working through theirs. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm submitted a detailed proposal last week, advocating for an eight-week Big Ten schedule beginning on February 27 and ending April 17.

There are logistics to be worked out in order for spring football to be played, but it is possible. The SWAC has given us at least one example of how it can be done.