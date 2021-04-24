CFB Expert Puts Together ‘Cumulative Top 10’ After Spring Football

Spring football is in the books for most programs across the country. One college football expert has put together a 2021 preseason “cumulative” top 10, as a result.

It’s no secret which are the top college football programs entering the 2021 season. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are ahead of the pack, and should all enter the season as preseason top-five teams.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports compiled a cumulative preseason top-10 ranking on Saturday, utilizing rankings from ESPN, CBS Sports, 247, and others. As expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter as the No. 1 team. The Tide are followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. Texas A&M, Iowa State, Florida, Notre Dame and North Carolina round out the rest of the top 10, in that order.

Barring any major surprises, the 2021-22 College Football Playoff should consist of a combination of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and/or Georgia. Here’s a look at Crawford’s cumulative top 10, courtesy of 247Sports.com.

College football's cumulative preseason Top 25 ranking after spring: https://t.co/KMOxiNVZlw pic.twitter.com/JVwtrlN5CY — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 24, 2021

The biggest challenge for Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will be replacing their outgoing star quarterbacks. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are all off to the NFL.

Former five-star recruit Bryce Young is expected to win the job for the Tide. D.J. Uiagalelei is Lawrence’s successor, and has all the makings of a future Heisman winner. Ohio State’s quarterback battle, meanwhile, is still up in the air, but most expect C.J. Stroud to win the gig.

Oklahoma enters the 2021 season with a proven star in Spencer Rattler, who had a strong finish to the 2021 season. If the Sooners can find some success on the defensive end, they could finally end their College Football Playoff woes (0-4 in playoff appearances).

