College Football Star Changes His Mind On 2023 NFL Draft

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) looks on during a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins played on September 4, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is going pro after all.

Boutte reversed his initial decision to stay in school by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday evening. He announced his new choice on Twitter.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly disclosed earlier Wednesday that Boutte won't be available for Monday's Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue. The statement didn't specify why he won't play but said he was still enrolled for the spring semester.

Boutte looked poised for stardom when scoring nine touchdowns in six games as a sophomore before an ankle injury ended his 2021 season. But he didn't play up to that lofty level this year, tallying 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

The Louisiana native saved one of his best games for last, registering 107 yards and a touchdown in LSU's SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia.

Boutte will forgo his senior season at Death Valley to become a potential Day 1 or 2 pick. The Athletic's Dane Brugler rates the 6-foot wideout as the No. 39 player in the 2023 NFL Draft class.