College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 30: An general view during the game between the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal on September 30, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies defeated the Cardinal 44-6. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year.

Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023.

Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will be coming back for one final season.

"University of Washington QB Michael Penix announced that he's staying in school and won't declare for the 2023 NFL Draft," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Penix Jr. tweeted out the announcement video on Sunday night.

This is tough news for NFL teams in need of a new quarterback, but it's great for the Huskies.

Washington should be pretty fun to watch in 2023.