College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 01: Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele (33) hurdles a defender during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Ball State Cardinals on September 1, 2022, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal.

On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack.

"I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one else believed in me," Steele said on Twitter. "The coaches, players and staff have been more than great to me for the last two years and I'm so thankful for the friendships that I have made and I will cherish them forever."

After running for 891 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Steele produced 1,556 yards and 14 scores on the ground this season.

The Greenwood, Indiana native also caught 29 passes for the Cardinals, who finished 5-7.

Steele should have numerous opportunities to continue his college career at the Power 5 level based on what he showed while at BSU.