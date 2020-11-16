College Football Starting QB Dismissed From Program On Sunday Night

Utah State’s interim head coach Frank Maile announced the team has dismissed its starting quarterback, Jason Shelley, for violation of team rules. Maile made the announcement on Sunday night and said he won’t comment on the matter moving forward, per Utah State’s website.

Shelley arrived at Utah State before the start of this season after transferring in from Utah. The junior quarterback spent three years with the Utes, redshirting his first year in 2017 and starting five games from 2018-2019.

The Aggies got off to a rough start this year, going 0-4 so far. Shelley started all four of those games, throwing for 420 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next up on the quarterback depth chart is Andrew Peasley. The redshirt sophomore has taken a few snaps this year, but ultimately has had very little success. The backup QB has only completed six passes on 16 attempts for 29 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Even though Shelley didn’t produce much in his four games with Utah State, his experience at the position will be missed.

The Aggies will look to get their first win of the season against Wyoming on Thursday.