College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning.

According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program.

Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough.

B.J. Rains first reported the news.

Bachmeier, a senior, has thrown for 497 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.

It will be interesting to see where the veteran college football quarterback lands.