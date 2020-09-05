College Football Team Has No Tight Ends Available For Today’s Game

Texas State is in the midst of its season-opener against the SMU Mustangs. If you look closely, you’ll notice a lack of tight ends on the field for the Bobcats on Saturday.

The Bobcats don’t have any tight ends available for Saturday’s contest. ESPN play-by-play commentator Tom Luginbill informed those watching Saturday’s Texas State-SMU game the Bobcats’ entire tight-end unit is in quarantine due to contract tracing in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several offensive linemen will fill in at tight end for the Bobcats on Saturday. But it’s safe to assume those filling in won’t be used much in the passing game.

Players missing games because of the coronavirus was always going to be a possibility this season. Texas State’s latest complications due to the pandemic likely won’t be the last scenario of similar circumstances we see in college football this season.

Most college football conferences are willing to move forward with the risks of the 2020 season in the midst of a pandemic. But two Power Five conferences – including the Big Ten and Pac-12 – made the decision earlier this year to delay the fall season until next year.

The decision has been met with plenty of criticism, given the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will be playing football in coming weeks. But both the Big Ten and Pac-12 clearly didn’t feel comfortable with the risks associated with a 2020 season.

As for Texas State, the Bobcats will have to adjust accordingly without any tight ends available on Saturday. You can catch Texas State take on SMU right now on ESPN.