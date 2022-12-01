College Football Team With Losing Record Will Make Bowl Game

TUCSON, AZ - DECEMBER 29: Linebacker David Woodward #9 of the Utah State Aggies leaps with the football over wide receiver Johnathan Boone #13 of the New Mexico State Aggies after an interception during the first half of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl game at Arizona Stadium on December , 29017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There will once again be at least one team with a losing record participating in bowl season this year.

New Mexico State, which finished 5-6, has officially had its waiver to the NCAA approved, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. As a result, the Aggies are guaranteed to be bowl bound.

"New Mexico State is officially bowl bound for only 2nd time in 61 years after receiving an NCAA waiver, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ," McMurphy tweeted. "The Aggies (5-6) will be selected before any teams w/5-7 records."

There are currently 79 bowl eligible teams for 82 spots. Depending on the result of Buffalo's season finale against Akron on Friday, either two or three teams with five wins will be playing in a bowl.

If the Bulls win, New Mexico State and Rice will be the only five-win teams bowling. Should Buffalo lose, NMSU, Rice and UNLV will all be chosen.

Five-win bowl teams have become somewhat commonplace in recent years. Last season, only one five-win team played in a bowl, as Rutgers (5-7) was selected to replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies had a COVID outbreak.