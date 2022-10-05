Look: College Football Team's Aaron Judge Video Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

For the past two weeks, college football games have been interrupted by live cut-ins of Aaron Judge's at-bats. That's because he was in pursuit of the American League single-season home run record.

On Tuesday night, Judge finally accomplished that goal. He hit his 62nd home run of the season in a win over the Texas Rangers.

Now that Judge's pursuit of 62 homers is over, Tulane's football program has decided to poke fun at the All-Star slugger.

Tulane shared a teaser for its uniform reveal. The video included a hilarious twist.

"Uniform reveal, but Aaron Judge hit his 62nd homer," Tulane's official account tweeted. "I guess we’ll try again tomorrow."

Well done, Tulane.

While the main takeaway here is that college football fans no longer have to worry about their favorite team's game being interrupted by Judge, it's worth noting that Tulane will unveil this weekend's uniform comibination on Thursday.