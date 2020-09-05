Texas State Player Makes Early ‘Catch Of The Year’ Candidate

Texas State’s Jeremiah Haydel hauled in an insane one-handed touchdown reception against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday during today’s Week 1 college football action.

College football is back – well, sort of. Conferences are divided on playing football this fall. Despite major conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 delaying the 2020 season until early next year, many other conferences are moving forward with the fall season as planned.

The Texas State Bobcats – out of the Sun Belt Conference – and the SMU Mustangs – out of the American Athletic Conference – met on Saturday for both team’s season-opener. The Bobcats entered the game as major underdogs, but they didn’t let the odds-makers detour their upset hopes.

Trailing by a touchdown late in the second quarter, Texas State’s Jeremiah Haydel hauled in a one-handed touchdown reception. Some are already calling Haydel’s one-handed grab the play of the year. Check it out in the video below.

This is an incredible catch by Texas State's Jeremiah Haydel pic.twitter.com/LvseN86ujs — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 5, 2020

You won’t find many catches better than this in the collegiate ranks. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Jermiah Haydel’s touchdown reception is the fact the SMU defender was right in Haydel’s face the entire time. But the Texas State receiver kept his eye on the ball throughout the duration of the throw, leading to the ridiculous touchdown reception.

Haydel’s score tied the game at 14-a-piece following Texas State’s successful extra-point try. The Mustangs responded early in the third quarter, tacking on a touchdown to take the 21-14 lead, but the Bobcats have tied things up again.

You can catch the rest of Texas State’s upset bid against SMU on ESPN. It is good to have college football back.

