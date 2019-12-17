College Football’s 10 Best Recruiting Classes For 2020

The Early Signing Period for college football begins tomorrow morning. Recruits from the class of 2020 can begin signing National Letters of Intent with schools of their choice.

Most prospects will sign in December, meaning schools will fill up most of their recruiting classes before January. Right now, there are a few programs whose 2020 hauls look particularly robust.

247Sports’ Team Composite Rankings utilizes the recruiting ratings of all major sites (247, Rivals and ESPN) to come up with one cumulative rating for a given class. Clemson, Alabama and LSU have spent plenty of time jockeying for the No. 1 spot in the 2020 rankings.

Heading into tomorrow, Clemson sits atop the composite rankings with a score of 310.50, followed by Alabama’s 306.01. LSU (299.94) is in third.

Here are the top 10 2020 recruiting classes, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings:

Clemson Alabama LSU Ohio State Texas A&M Georgia Florida Oklahoma Auburn Texas

You can view all of 247Sports’ Team Composite Rankings here.

National Signing Day will start early tomorrow. Stick with The Spun as we bring you a recap of the top stories around the nation on one of the busiest days of the year in college football.