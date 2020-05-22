Each and every college football season, players from around the country decide to leave their respective programs for a choice to play somewhere else.

In recent years, the transfer portal emerged as a major topic of conversation. Players finally had a place to make sure other programs knew they were on the open market.

Since the transfer portal’s emergence, players have been taking advantage of the new tool. Players like Justin Fields and Tate Martell are notable names to have entered the portal recently.

No program is immune to having players leave via the transfer portal. Well, all except for one, it seems.

On Thursday night, John Martin of the Athletic noted that only one college football program hasn’t had a scholarship player enter the transfer portal since December 1: Memphis.

Heard this today: Memphis football is the only program In Division I that hasn’t had a scholarship player enter the transfer portal since Dec. 1. Pretty impressive retaining job by Ryan Silverfield. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) May 22, 2020

That’s right, the Memphis Tigers are the only program – reportedly – to not have a scholarship player choose to leave.

It’s a testament to head coach Ryan Silverfield, who took over for longtime head coach Mike Norvell following the 2019 season. Silverfield has done well to convince players not to leave following Norvell taking over as the head coach at Florida State.

Usually, a coaching change sparks the departure of at least a few players. Clearly Norvell and company recruited the right players to their team over the years if none of them decided to leave after he did.