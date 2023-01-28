College Football Transfer Quarterback Reveals How Much Money Programs Offered

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed recently proved just how important NIL deals have become in the college football world.

During an interview with Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Reed recalled his experience in the transfer portal. He said teams interested in him promised that he would make NIL money comparable to what late-round draft picks make.

"When the money that was available was put on the table, it was really hard,” Reed told The Athletic. “This is the kind of money a late draft pick is making.”

Despite how intriguing these offers may have been, Reed decided to return to Western Kentucky for another season.

"Is the money this year more important than the money that could be made down the road? If I go somewhere and I have an average year, I’m just on the edge of being drafted. Or if I have another great year [at Western Kentucky], I can find myself in the first three rounds.”

Reed had large shoes to fill at Western Kentucky this past season. The program just lost Bailey Zappe to the NFL.

Reed finished the 2022 season with 4,744 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Suffice to say, he's a worthy successor to Zappe.

Another strong season at Western Kentucky would really boost Reed's draft stock in 2024.