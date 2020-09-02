The Spun

College Football Defensive Coordinator Steps Down Before Week 1

Florida State playing against Louisiana-Monroe.TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 7: Quarterback Caleb Evans #6 of the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on a pass play during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 7, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

A college football defensive coordinator has stepped down less than two weeks before his team’s 2020 season opener.

Louisiana-Monroe defensive coordinator Mike Collins announced he was resigning Wednesday afternoon. After telling his players, Collins confirmed the news on Twitter.

“There comes a time for everyone when you figure things out and realize it’s time to step away, and that time has come for me,” he wrote. “Every day, I ask our players to give me their very best, and now I know that I can’t do it for them. What I have to give them right now isn’t good enough.”

Collins has been the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at ULM, his alma mater, since 2016. He also had an earlier stint with the Warhawks from 1998-02.

Earlier this year, Collins gave a kidney to his sister Katie who was in desperate need of a transplant.

“It has been an unbelievably emotionally and physically draining year for me,” Collins said in his statement. “I pride myself in coaching with great passion and I just can’t provide that for our players right now.”

The 59-year-old Collins has also coached at LSU, McNeese State, Northwestern State and Sam Houston State.


