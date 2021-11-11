With the 2021 college football season rapidly coming to a close, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. However, plenty can happen in these next three weeks and with the upcoming slate, madness is likely to be on the menu.

Georgia and Alabama held serve atop the latest edition at of the College Football Playoff Rankings, but after the SEC programs there was quite the shakeup. One-loss teams Oregon and Ohio State each moved up a spot, with Cincinnati close behind at No. 5.

Michigan, despite losing to Michigan State, came in at No. 6, a spot above the Spartans. Mel Tucker’s program took one of the biggest falls of the week after falling on the road to Purdue. Undefeated Oklahoma, now led by Caleb Williams under center rounded out the lead group contenders at No. 8.

Any team outside of that bunch will need some significant help to get a real shot at the Top 4.

Week 11’s slate could deliver exactly what those long-shot programs need, with various ranked teams on upset alert this weekend. The action kicks off right away on Thursday with NFL prospects Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett in action for UNC–Pittsburgh. No. 13 Baylor will host Oklahoma and deal a major blow to the Sooners playoff hopes. The Purdue “Spoilermakers” travel to Columbus eager to pull off their third major upset against Ohio State. College GameDay heads to an SEC West battle between No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 11 Texas A&M, while No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 16 NC State compete for supremacy in the ACC Atlantic division.

A simple question from @RossDellenger: Why are we playing the games if they’re not going to impact the #CFBPlayoff rankings? 🤔 https://t.co/cxDm8NfBYN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 10, 2021

Steve Driscoll is the new leader in the clubhouse after a five-pick swing in Week 10. He now holds a four-pick lead over Andrew McCarty, with Zach Koons sitting five picks behind.

Here are the standings after Week 10:

1. Steve Driscoll: 306-91

2. Andrew McCarty: 302-95

3. Zach Koons: 301-96

4. Dan Lyons: 299-98

5. Alek Arend: 298-99

6. Matt Audilet: 294-103

7. Chris Rosvoglou: 292-105

8. Tzvi Machlin: 289-108

9. Matt Lombardi: 288-109

10. Matt Hladik: 286-111

11. Andrew Holleran: 285-112

The biggest splits in this week’s set of picks come in Pittsburgh-North Carolina, Oklahoma-Baylor, Syracuse–Louisville, South Carolina–Missouri and Texas A&M-Ole Miss.

Here are our picks for Week 11 of the 2021 college football season:

Each week, we pick every college football game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams. Check back with The Spun each week for updated standings.