The new college football AP top 25 poll was released on Sunday.

After a few high-ranked losses on Saturday, the new poll features some notable shakeups.

The top 10 remains pretty constant near the top, but there was one eyebrow raising shift. Florida jumped Texas A&M from the No. 6 to No. 5 spot, despite the Aggies winning their head to head matchup earlier this year. The Gators were able to notch another win this weekend though while A&M was forced to postpone their game vs. Ole Miss due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two new teams broke into the top 10 this week as well, following losses from Indiana and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Oregon, 3-0, moved into the No. 9 spot after a solid win over UCLA and 7-1 Miami took the tenth spot.

Here’s the full list:

New @AP_Top25 poll 1-Bama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio St

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Oregon

10-Miami

11-Northwestern

12-Indiana

13-Georgia

14-OU

15-Iowa St

16-Coastal

17-Marshall

18-Wisconsin

19-USC

20-Texas

21-Okla St

22-Auburn

23-Louisiana

24-Tulsa

25-UNC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2020

After putting up a hard fight in a 42-35 loss against No. 3 Ohio State, Indiana only dropped three spots in the poll to No. 12.

Wisconsin was given a much tougher punishment, dropping eight spots to No. 18 after they fell to Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday. The unbeaten Wildcats now move to No. 11.

Liberty was served it’s first loss of the season on Saturday when North Carolina State blocked their game-winning field goal attempt. The Flames dropped from their No. 21 spot out of the top 25.

After earning an early season No. 5 ranking, North Carolina has worked their way back into the top 25, notching two straight wins. The Tar Heels take the final spot at No. 25.