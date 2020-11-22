The new college football AP top 25 poll was released on Sunday.
After a few high-ranked losses on Saturday, the new poll features some notable shakeups.
The top 10 remains pretty constant near the top, but there was one eyebrow raising shift. Florida jumped Texas A&M from the No. 6 to No. 5 spot, despite the Aggies winning their head to head matchup earlier this year. The Gators were able to notch another win this weekend though while A&M was forced to postpone their game vs. Ole Miss due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Two new teams broke into the top 10 this week as well, following losses from Indiana and Wisconsin on Saturday.
Oregon, 3-0, moved into the No. 9 spot after a solid win over UCLA and 7-1 Miami took the tenth spot.
Here’s the full list:
New @AP_Top25 poll
1-Bama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio St
4-Clemson
5-Texas A&M
6-Florida
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Oregon
10-Miami
11-Northwestern
12-Indiana
13-Georgia
14-OU
15-Iowa St
16-Coastal
17-Marshall
18-Wisconsin
19-USC
20-Texas
21-Okla St
22-Auburn
23-Louisiana
24-Tulsa
25-UNC
After putting up a hard fight in a 42-35 loss against No. 3 Ohio State, Indiana only dropped three spots in the poll to No. 12.
Wisconsin was given a much tougher punishment, dropping eight spots to No. 18 after they fell to Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday. The unbeaten Wildcats now move to No. 11.
Liberty was served it’s first loss of the season on Saturday when North Carolina State blocked their game-winning field goal attempt. The Flames dropped from their No. 21 spot out of the top 25.
After earning an early season No. 5 ranking, North Carolina has worked their way back into the top 25, notching two straight wins. The Tar Heels take the final spot at No. 25.