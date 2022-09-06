College Football Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 Released

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: the Michigan Wolverines enter the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Associated Press Top 25 for Week 2 of the college football season was just released.

Usually, the poll is updated every Sunday, but this week there's a delay because of the extended nature of the Week 1 schedule.

Alabama remains No. 1, but Georgia and Ohio State flip-flopped spots behind the Tide, with the Bulldogs now ranked second and the Buckeyes falling to third.

Michigan made a huge move up from eighth to No. 4, with Clemson dropping from fourth to fifth and previous No. 5 Notre Dame falling to No. 8.

Here's the full top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami (Fla.) Arkansas Pitt NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

There are two matchups between top 25 teams this weekend, with BYU taking on Baylor and Tennessee facing Pitt.

The next installment of the AP Top 25 will be unveiled on Sunday afternoon.