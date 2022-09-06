College Football Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 Released
The Associated Press Top 25 for Week 2 of the college football season was just released.
Usually, the poll is updated every Sunday, but this week there's a delay because of the extended nature of the Week 1 schedule.
Alabama remains No. 1, but Georgia and Ohio State flip-flopped spots behind the Tide, with the Bulldogs now ranked second and the Buckeyes falling to third.
Michigan made a huge move up from eighth to No. 4, with Clemson dropping from fourth to fifth and previous No. 5 Notre Dame falling to No. 8.
Here's the full top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
- Utah
- Michigan State
- Miami (Fla.)
- Arkansas
- Pitt
- NC State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Tennessee
- Houston
There are two matchups between top 25 teams this weekend, with BYU taking on Baylor and Tennessee facing Pitt.
The next installment of the AP Top 25 will be unveiled on Sunday afternoon.