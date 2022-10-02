College Football Week 6 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Coaches' Poll has a new No. 1 team.
Sunday afternoon, the Amway Coaches' Poll Top 25 was released, featuring a new team at No. 1.
Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country following Saturday's road win at Arkansas. Georgia, the previous No. 1 team, fell to No. 2 in the polls.
Here's the complete top 25:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- Kansas
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- Syracuse
- Baylor
- Mississippi State
- Washington
- Arkansas
The official AP Poll top 25 will be released later this weekend. The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this month.