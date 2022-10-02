College Football Week 6 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

Skip to main content
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud practicing at the spring game.

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Coaches' Poll has a new No. 1 team.

Sunday afternoon, the Amway Coaches' Poll Top 25 was released, featuring a new team at No. 1.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country following Saturday's road win at Arkansas. Georgia, the previous No. 1 team, fell to No. 2 in the polls.

Here's the complete top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. Kansas
  18. TCU
  19. UCLA
  20. Kansas State
  21. Syracuse
  22. Baylor
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Washington
  25. Arkansas

The official AP Poll top 25 will be released later this weekend. The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this month.