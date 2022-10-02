College Football Week 6 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Coaches' Poll has a new No. 1 team.

Sunday afternoon, the Amway Coaches' Poll Top 25 was released, featuring a new team at No. 1.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country following Saturday's road win at Arkansas. Georgia, the previous No. 1 team, fell to No. 2 in the polls.

Here's the complete top 25:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU Kansas TCU UCLA Kansas State Syracuse Baylor Mississippi State Washington Arkansas

The official AP Poll top 25 will be released later this weekend. The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this month.