College Football Week 8 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The new Coaches Poll top 25 is out, with one new team entering the top 10 and four new schools jumping into the rankings altogether.

In the top 10, Iowa’s loss to Purdue is Oklahoma State’s gain. The Hawkeyes fell from No. 2 to No. 11 after dropping a 24-7 decision to the unranked Boilermakers at home, which enabled the Cowboys to move up from 12th to ninth after beating Texas.

Five schools moved up one slot in the top 10 as a result of Iowa losing, with Michigan State vaulting from No. 9 to No. 7 after beating Indiana. Penn State remained at No. 8 with Oregon staying put at No. 10.

Elsewhere, Florida, Arkansas, BYU and Arizona State dropped out of the top 25 after losses, with Baylor, Auburn, Pitt and UTSA replacing them.

Here’s the full top 25, which can also be seen below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Penn State
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Oregon
  11. Iowa
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Kentucky
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Texas A&M
  18. NC State
  19. SMU
  20. Baylor
  21. San Diego State
  22. Auburn
  23. Pitt
  24. Clemson
  25. UTSA

Looking ahead to next weekend, and there aren’t any particularly “sexy” matchups on the college football schedule. However, sometimes that’s when the most chaos occurs, and we get a really fun slate of games seemingly out of nowhere.

Meanwhile, the updated AP Poll top 25 will be released at 2 p.m. ET today.

