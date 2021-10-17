College Football Week 8 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The new Coaches Poll top 25 is out, with one new team entering the top 10 and four new schools jumping into the rankings altogether.

In the top 10, Iowa’s loss to Purdue is Oklahoma State’s gain. The Hawkeyes fell from No. 2 to No. 11 after dropping a 24-7 decision to the unranked Boilermakers at home, which enabled the Cowboys to move up from 12th to ninth after beating Texas.

Five schools moved up one slot in the top 10 as a result of Iowa losing, with Michigan State vaulting from No. 9 to No. 7 after beating Indiana. Penn State remained at No. 8 with Oregon staying put at No. 10.

Elsewhere, Florida, Arkansas, BYU and Arizona State dropped out of the top 25 after losses, with Baylor, Auburn, Pitt and UTSA replacing them.

Here’s the full top 25, which can also be seen below:

Georgia Oklahoma Cincinnati Alabama Ohio State Michigan Michigan State Penn State Oklahoma State Oregon Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Kentucky Wake Forest Coastal Carolina Texas A&M NC State SMU Baylor San Diego State Auburn Pitt Clemson UTSA

Looking ahead to next weekend, and there aren’t any particularly “sexy” matchups on the college football schedule. However, sometimes that’s when the most chaos occurs, and we get a really fun slate of games seemingly out of nowhere.

Meanwhile, the updated AP Poll top 25 will be released at 2 p.m. ET today.