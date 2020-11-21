The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Stunned By 1 GameDay Pick On Saturday

Former Big Ten football star Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay panel surprised the college football world with one unanimous pick on Saturday morning.

All of ESPN’s analysts are picking Arkansas to beat LSU on Saturday. The 3-4 Razorbacks and 2-3 Tigers are playing in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.

A year ago, would anyone have expected something like this to happen? We’re guessing no…

Just last year, LSU was a 40-point favorite over Arkansas. Now, the Tigers were a unanimous pick to lose against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The college football world is pretty stunned by how much things have changed for LSU in a year.

“If you told me last year that GameDay would unanimously pick Arkansas to beat LSU I probably would have laughed. 2020 man,” one fan tweeted.

“Can we just talk about how Arkansas is favored to win against LSU today? 2020 is getting out of hand,” another fan added.

Not everyone is surprised, though. Some Arkansas fans are upset, saying a unanimous pick is a way to jinx the Razorbacks.

“College Gameday picked Arkansas to beat LSU unanimously and I don’t like it. THEY JUST JINXED US,” one fan wrote.

Arkansas and LSU are currently underway. The game is being televised on SEC Network.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.