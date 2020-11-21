College Football World Stunned By 1 GameDay Pick On Saturday

ESPN’s College GameDay panel surprised the college football world with one unanimous pick on Saturday morning.

All of ESPN’s analysts are picking Arkansas to beat LSU on Saturday. The 3-4 Razorbacks and 2-3 Tigers are playing in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.

A year ago, would anyone have expected something like this to happen? We’re guessing no…

Just last year, LSU was a 40-point favorite over Arkansas. Now, the Tigers were a unanimous pick to lose against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

LSU was a 40-point favorite over Arkansas just last year. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/sQ2yWjWWPT — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 21, 2020

The college football world is pretty stunned by how much things have changed for LSU in a year.

“If you told me last year that GameDay would unanimously pick Arkansas to beat LSU I probably would have laughed. 2020 man,” one fan tweeted.

“Can we just talk about how Arkansas is favored to win against LSU today? 2020 is getting out of hand,” another fan added.

Not everyone is surprised, though. Some Arkansas fans are upset, saying a unanimous pick is a way to jinx the Razorbacks.

“College Gameday picked Arkansas to beat LSU unanimously and I don’t like it. THEY JUST JINXED US,” one fan wrote.

Arkansas and LSU are currently underway. The game is being televised on SEC Network.