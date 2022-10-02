College Football World Believes Major Coach Is Getting Fired Today
The college football world believes a major head coach is probably getting fired on Sunday.
Auburn fell to LSU, 21-17, on Saturday evening. The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season.
Is Bryan Harsin's time done at Auburn?
Many fans are convinced that he will be out as the team's head coach, as early as Sunday afternoon.
"Harsin is 100% at blame for today he is going to be fired tomorrow it’s okay," one fan wrote.
"Not sure "hot seat" really describes Harsin's situation. I'm assuming he's getting fired tomorrow or Monday," another fan wrote.
"Well Bryan Harsin will unfortunately be fired today or tomorrow," one fan added.
"I want Harsin fired tomorrow. What a total joke. This man is a con-artist," one fan wrote.
Will Harsin lose his job today?