College Football World Believes Major Coach Should Be Fired

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies suffered yet another disappointing loss on Saturday night.

The Aggies, ranked high in the preseason on the back of a top recruiting class, fell to 3-4 on the season following Saturday night's loss to South Carolina.

Fisher has close to a $100 million buyout, so he's not going to be fired, unless Jeff Bezos is a Texas A&M.

But he probably should be if the buyout wasn't an issue, right?

"I don't think it's hyperbole to say that if Texas A&M was not tied to Jimbo Fisher by the most ridiculous contract in the history of college football, this would be his final season," Dan Wolken tweeted.

Is a firing still possible?

Perhaps...

"What's ACTUALLY crazy... I know A&M donors and they won't bat an eye at Jimbo's buyout, if that's how they feel. They'll oust him tomorrow if need be. Do I expect that this season? No. But no one is beyond redress there," Brian Holland tweeted.

Thanks to his crazy buyout, Fisher will likely be given plenty of time to turn things around.

Even if he doesn't really deserve it...