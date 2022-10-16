College Football World Calling For Major Coach To Be Fired

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the Notre Dame campus during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 1, 2007 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Should the Marcus Freeman era already be coming to an end?

That feels extreme - and it's not going to happen this soon - but that's what some fans are suggesting following yet another brutal loss by Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish were upset by the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night, falling to 3-3 on the year.

It's been a tough go for Freeman in Year 1.

"FIRE TOMMY REES. FIRE MARCUS FREEMAN," one fan wrote.

"Fire Marcus Freeman... Never let the players tell you who to hire... This program has become insignificant in less than a season smh," one fan added.

"Fire Marcus Freeman. My Bears lose to a 1-4 Washington team. My Irish lose to a 1-4 Stanford team," another fan wrote.

"The most important issue I'll have on my mind at the polls this midterm election is will Notre Dame fire Marcus Freeman," one fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, can be more patient.

"I’d give Marcus Freeman 3 years and if they’re not drastically better than this team you gotta fire him," one fan added.

Notre Dame isn't going to fire Freeman - yet, anyway - but he needs to start winning and fast.