ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Lee Corso.

The legendary college football analyst turned 87 years young on Sunday.

Corso is getting ready for yet another season on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" this fall.

Corso has provided the college football world with quite a bit of entertainment over the years.

An old clip of Corso taunting a youngster went viral on social media this week.

Happy birthday, Lee.