College Football World Celebrating Tim Tebow On Sunday

Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow is celebrating his birthday today. He turned 35.

It seems hard to believe that Tebow is in his mid 30s now. Has it really been 13 years since he last played in college, 14 years since his famous "The Promise" speech and 15 years since he became Florida's starting quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy?

Indeed it has, and as Tebow gets ready for his 10th season as an ESPN analyst, the former NFL first-round pick is being celebrated on social media.

Happy birthday, Tim!

Last summer, Tebow was attempting an NFL comeback and trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.

That didn't work, and with his minor league baseball career already over, we suspect we've seen the last of Tebow trying to play professional sports.

For now, he's focused on his ESPN gigs and his role as a founder and chairman of multiple charity organizations. We'll probably be seeing a lot of Tebow on television this fall.