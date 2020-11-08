The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Insane Clemson-Notre Dame Game

Clemson v Notre Dame on Saturday night.SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season hasn’t given us a ton of incredible primetime games, the kind of games that the entire college football world seems to lock in on together.

But we’ve got one tonight.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, is playing at No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday evening. After four quarters of play, we are tied.

Notre Dame scored a game-tying touchdown on a 90-plus yard touchdown drive, led by Ian Book, to force an extra session. It’s Clemson 33, Notre Dame 33 heading into overtime.

“This game has been everything we thought it would be,” Tony Dungy said heading into overtime.

Here’s the play that sent it to overtime:

The college football world is loving this game.

A win would be huge for either team, but it would be especially massive for Notre Dame. The Tigers are playing without Trevor Lawrence, after all, and would likely be favored by more against the Fighting Irish in a potential ACC Championship Game rematch.

Both Clemson and Notre Dame should remain in College Football Playoff contention no matter what happens in overtime.

The finish to this classic game is on NBC.


