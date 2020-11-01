College Football World Is Drooling Over Justin Fields Tonight

Another week, another sensational start for Justin Fields.

The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback was nearly perfect in last week’s season-opening win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fields is wasting no time against Penn State this evening, either.

Ohio State is leading Penn State, 14-0, midway through the first quarter. The Buckeyes’ offense has been unstoppable through two drives.

Fields is 4 for 4 for 47 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown throw was beautiful – as was the incredible catch.

This just isn’t fair:

This is just silly. Justin Fields to Chris Olave. 14-0 Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/oNfinio3IV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 1, 2020

When Ohio State’s offense is doing that (and the Buckeyes have been doing it a lot lately) good luck hanging with Ryan Day’s squad this year.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark summed it up best on Saturday night.

“Justin Fields is stupid good man!! Sheesh,” the former NFL veteran tweeted on Saturday evening.

Justin Fields is stupid good man!! Sheesh — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 1, 2020

While Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Fields could be closing the gap. And, with Lawrence currently sidelined due to COVID-19, Fields might be emerging as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

Of course, it’s still very early in the Big Ten season, but it’s tough to top what Fields has done so far this season.

Justin Fields is now 24/25 on the season — Jason Priestas (@priestas) November 1, 2020

Ohio State and Penn State are currently playing on ABC.