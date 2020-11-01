The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Is Drooling Over Justin Fields Tonight

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, a Big Ten football star, on the field.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another week, another sensational start for Justin Fields.

The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback was nearly perfect in last week’s season-opening win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fields is wasting no time against Penn State this evening, either.

Ohio State is leading Penn State, 14-0, midway through the first quarter. The Buckeyes’ offense has been unstoppable through two drives.

Fields is 4 for 4 for 47 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown throw was beautiful – as was the incredible catch.

This just isn’t fair:

When Ohio State’s offense is doing that (and the Buckeyes have been doing it a lot lately) good luck hanging with Ryan Day’s squad this year.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark summed it up best on Saturday night.

“Justin Fields is stupid good man!! Sheesh,” the former NFL veteran tweeted on Saturday evening.

While Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Fields could be closing the gap. And, with Lawrence currently sidelined due to COVID-19, Fields might be emerging as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

Of course, it’s still very early in the Big Ten season, but it’s tough to top what Fields has done so far this season.

Ohio State and Penn State are currently playing on ABC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.