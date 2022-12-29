College Football World Furious With 1 Bowl Game Idea

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: The North Carolina Tar Heels marching band performs prior to the the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at PETCO Park on December 28, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If we've learned one thing this college football season, it's that fans are fed up watching teams play bowl games at baseball stadiums.

Fenway Park, Petco Park and Yankee Stadium have all hosted bowl games this season.

The field conditions at Petco Park and Yankee Stadium were absolutely brutal, with the former having visible gaps between sections of the turf.

As for Yankee Stadium, the field was a mess just five minutes into the Minnesota-Syracuse game.

It's becoming very evident that people are over the idea of baseball stadiums hosting college football games.

"Again, maybe play fewer bowl games in baseball stadiums," Bryan Fischer tweeted.

"Can we outlaw bowl games at baseball stadiums please? This field is horrific," Andy Johnson said.

"Not a hot take but… bowl games at baseball stadiums are dumb," one fan commented.

"Stop playing football games in baseball stadiums," another fan wrote.

Will college football eventually ditch baseball stadiums for bowl games? Only time will tell.