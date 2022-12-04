College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon.

College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.

Tennessee, of course, beat Alabama earlier this season. Their resumes are pretty close, outside of the Vols' win over the Crimson Tide, that is.

"I don't understand ranking Alabama ahead of Tennessee. THEY PLAYED EACH OTHER. THEY HAVE THE SAME RECORD," one fan wrote.

"The arrogance of Alabama fans is unmatched. Sabans biggest argument was “we’d be favored over them on a neutral field.” Yeah you were favored against Tennessee and LSU and you lost both. Being favored means nothing," one fan added.

"Tennessee fans need to understand. Nobody cares that you beat Alabama. You’ve been destroyed in 2 losses since then and are playing with QB2 now," one fan added.

"You could also do a thought experiment asking how many consecutive losses Alabama would have to have to say, Tennessee, before Bama was a dog if they played each other every week. 6? The whole “who would be favored”argument is laughable and embarrassing," another fan wrote.

"Why would you rank Alabama ahead of Tennessee? At least they didn't put them in top four!" one fan added.

The New Year's Six bowl game schedule is out, meanwhile.

Is Alabama's ranking deserving?